SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Senate sets criteria; asks for public redistricting maps

People look over the current South Carolina Senate districts at a public meeting by a Senate...
People look over the current South Carolina Senate districts at a public meeting by a Senate subcommittee on redistricting on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Sumter, S.C. Senators are holding 10 public hearings across the state. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina senators are asking the public to submit proposed maps on new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Lawmakers are using the Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

A Senate subcommittee has approved criteria for drawing the districts, turning aside proposals from Sen. Dick Harpootlian to make districts as equal in population as possible instead of within 5% and to make protecting incumbents the least important priority.

A special House committee will hold its final redistricting public meetings outside Columbia on Monday in Aiken County, Tuesday in Greenwood and Wednesday in Orangeburg.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man in connection to a drive-by...
Deputies: Man charged in drive-by shooting on Bohicket Road
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
In the past few weeks, South Carolina has set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations and new...
Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

Latest News

A new Parker’s Kitchen will be along Ashley River Road right at the intersection of Playground...
Two convenience stores, gas stations being considered in West Ashley and James Island
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee town leaders holding news conference after multiple people shot
Juan Diego Figueroa Concepcion
Troopers: Man crashes truck in pond on private property, kills passenger
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CPD: State troopers investigating N. Charleston police chase into downtown