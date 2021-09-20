SC Lottery
Troopers: Man crashes truck in pond on private property, kills passenger

Juan Diego Figueroa Concepcion
Juan Diego Figueroa Concepcion(Colleton County Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on private property in Colleton County.

Troopers say Juan Diego Figueroa Concepcion, 39, of Mexico, has been charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell says Concepcion was driving a 1996 Ford Ranger on private property at 22774 Bells Hwy, near the Colleton County and Bamberg County lines.

At 8:28 p.m. Sunday, Tidwell says Concepcion was driving south on the property, but drove into a pond, overturned and became submerged.

Tidwell says there was one passenger in the truck who died on the scene.

Incident reports say neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

Concepcion was taken to Colleton Medical Center to be cleared for the jail, and Tidwell says he was subsequently booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.

Concepcion’s bond hearing will be Monday, but the time of bond hearing is still being determined, troopers say.

