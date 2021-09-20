Two convenience stores, gas stations being considered in West Ashley and James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston leaders are expected to consider a new convenience store and gas station coming to the West Ashley area on Monday.

A new Parker’s Kitchen will be along Ashley River Road right at the intersection of Playground Road. That’s about a quarter mile from Home Team BBQ.

Images of what the new location will look like have been submitted to the city’s Design Review Board. It looks very similar to the other Parker’s locations across the area. In addition to the convenience store and gas pumps, it looks like there will be lots of trees, shrubbery and flowers.

The images also show a little covered, open-air dining area to the side of the convenience store.

Parker’s Kitchen opened its first store in the Lowcountry a couple of years ago in Moncks Corner. According to the owner, they have plans to open about 40 stores in the Tri-County area over the next few years. They estimate it will create about 1,200 jobs.

The review board is also set to look at the images for preliminary approval for a new Refuel gas station, convenience store and car wash on James Island.

It’s being proposed just across from Dukes BBQ, near the corner of Folly Road and Tatum Street.

The Design Review Board is set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

