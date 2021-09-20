SC Lottery
UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces. Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

