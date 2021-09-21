SC Lottery
2nd crash reported on I-26 East, Summerville drive times near 1 hour

The SCDOT says this crash is blocking the left two eastbound lanes of I-26 at Exit 203 toward Highway 62 and College Park Road in Ladson.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a second crash on I-26 East that is significantly backing up traffic.

The SCDOT says this crash is blocking the left two eastbound lanes of I-26 at Exit 203 toward Highway 62 and College Park Road in Ladson.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This is the second accident reported in an eight mile stretch of I-26, and reports say drive times from Summerville into downtown Charleston are surpassing an hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

