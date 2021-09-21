3rd crash on I-26 E. creates commuter nightmare
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a third crash on I-26 East Tuesday morning.
The SCDOT says the crash is one mile before Exit 215 toward Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
The crash has closed the left lane as of 6:59 a.m. Tuesday.
This is the third crash closing eastbound lanes of I-26 Tuesday morning.
There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
