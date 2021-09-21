SC Lottery
Berkeley County School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class

The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that purportedly includes a teacher at Cane Bay High School using a racial slur as part of a classroom lesson on racism.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips and Nick Reagan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District confirmed Tuesday it is investigating the use of a racial slur by a teacher during a classroom lesson.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner responded to questions about a video posted to the social media platform TikTok that was allegedly recorded at Cane Bay High School.

“District and school administration are aware of the video posted to TikTok which captured a portion of a classroom discussion about words and objects rooted in racism,” Tanner said. “The teacher did make the statement that a racial slur, which the teacher identified out loud, is rooted in racism. This matter is under investigation and is being addressed in accordance with school and district policy.”

Tanner said the district promotes “a welcoming and supportive environment that celebrates and values diversity and respect for all students, employees, and stakeholders,” adding that because the matter pertains to personnel, she cannot offer any further comment on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

