Bridge run registration spaces running out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Cooper River Bridge Run is just days away, but with a lower-than-usual cap on the total number of participants this year, organizers say space is running out.

Out of 25,000 spots, all individual registrations for the in-person event are now sold out.

However, organizers say runners can still register through their Individual Virtual Registration and Charity Connection Registration packages.

Individual Virtual Registration includes a t-shirt and a finishers medal. Organizers say it costs $45, but registration ends midnight Wednesday.

The Charity Connection Registration includes a direct donation to one of 10 charities. Some of the charities this year include the Alzheimer’s Association, the Special Olympics of South Carolina, Ronald McDonald House, and more. Organizers say this registration costs $150.

As a safety precaution, race organizers say they limited the race to just more the half the typical 40,000 in previous years.

It’s important to keep in mind that all participants need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test submitted by Wednesday.

Those interested in the two remaining registrations can do find more information on the Bridge Run’s website.

The Bridge Run is also providing a full schedule of bus routes for the day.

