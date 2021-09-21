Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in gun battle that killed one person

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office have identified a deputy who was involved in a gunfight in West Ashley that killed one person.

Authorities said Deputy Nicholas Vecchione was involved in the Saturday shooting. Vecchione has been with the sheriff’s office since May 12, 2017, and was placed on administrative leave with pay following the weekend shooting.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 47-year-old Jason Husted.

Around 7:21 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Mona Avenue. Multiple residents called 911 to report someone firing a gun. The gunfire damaged multiple houses and vehicles in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

A report by the sheriff’s office states that once deputies arrived on scene, there was an exchange of gunfire with one of the subject’s rounds striking a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

“A deputy discharged his weapon, striking and incapacitating the subject,” CCSO officials said. “The subject was transported to a hospital and was soon pronounced dead.”

No deputies were injured by the gunfire.

According to deputies, a firearm and several spent shell casings were located at the subject’s home on Mona Avenue.

“Per agency protocol, the Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate the deputy involved shooting,” CCSO officials said. “Also per protocol, the Sheriff’s Office, Office of Professional Standards, will conduct an internal administrative investigation.”

