Classroom Champions: 2nd-grade art teacher asking for items to keep kids actively engaged

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A first-year Windsor Hill Art Infused Elementary second grade teacher says keeping education creative requires supplies.

Windsor Hill Art Infused Elementary Teacher Mary Jones says creativity in teaching is the name of the game when it comes to her style of helping her kids learn.

Jones says because students learn in many different ways, she’s always exploring her options to help them grow.

Many of Jones’ young learners have not had a normal elementary setting due to COVID, but she says she hopes to give them as many engaging activities as possible this year.

”I think it’s really important for student to be actively engaged for our lessons so movement doing the lessons or to enrich that lesson and also hands on materials in every students hands is difficult for everyone to have that opportunity is really helpful,” Jones said.

In addition to more hands on activities and stem and steam opportunities, Jones says she has made a Donors Choose project request. She’s asking for flexible seating options like yoga balls and moving chairs for seatwork to help her students stay engaged.

She’s also looking for magnet building activities. ”To have more materials in the classrooms for these students to try and relax and learn and feel safe is really what’s important right now,” Jones said.

Jones wants to make sure all of her students at Windsor Hill Elementary School have the chance to excel.

The donors choose adding movement and steam project already have some donors, but still needs $176 to get fully funded.

Those who want to be Classroom Champions for these second grade students can donating via the Donors Choose website.

All donations are tax deductible and the Donors Choose website collects your money, purchases the items and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your donation is used for Windsor Hill Art Infused Elementary teachers.

