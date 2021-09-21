SC Lottery
COVID concerns at the Berkeley County jail among inmates and their loved ones

People in the Lowcountry with loved ones inside the Berkeley County jail said they are concerned for their safety and the safety of other inmates. According to the detention center director, 31 inmates have COVID, plus seven staff members and one nurse.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in the Lowcountry with loved ones inside the Berkeley County jail said they are concerned for their safety and the safety of other inmates. According to the detention center director, 31 inmates have COVID, plus seven staff members and one nurse.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said inmates with COVID are being seen by their medical team, and told us precautions are in place including PPE, quarantine, isolation and sanitizing.

We have had numerous people reach out to us who said they have loved ones inside the jail who have COVID and they’re worried about their health.

“He’s miserable,” Jennie Navy said. “[My boyfriend] says there’s toilet paper on the floor. They haven’t been in there to clean or sanitize in over a week. So it’s horrible in there.”

Carrie Watson, whose boyfriend is also an inmate at the jail, agreed.

“They’re not giving them fresh masks to wear, they have to wear the same masks,” she said. “They have them sleeping on the floor, people that are not tested positive. I guess the only thing they’re doing is not allowing new people to come in.”

Sheriff’s office officials said they are working closely with DHEC to handle the COVID situation at the jail.

