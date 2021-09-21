SC Lottery
Crews clear I-26 crash at Aviation Ave.

.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-26 east that was backing up traffic has been cleared.

The SCDOT says the crash was blocking the left two lanes of I-26 East at Exit 211 toward Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.

Traffic reports say traffic to Summerville drive times into downtown have been backed up to take 63 minutes as of 6:52 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

