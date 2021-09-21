CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

SC Lottery
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – CVS said it’s going to hire about 25,000 employees during a virtual career event on Friday.

On its National Career Day, the chain will be recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs. The hiring binge is to support flu season, along with COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Most of the open jobs are for full-time, part-time and temporary nurses, licensed pharmacists, and trained pharmacy technicians.

To apply, text CVS to 25000.

There’s also a CVS Health career website.

Last month the company said it was raising its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour. The new pay standard will be fully in place in July of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

