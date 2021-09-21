SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DD2 school board votes to censure member

The Dorchester District Two school board has officially censured one of their own for conduct...
The Dorchester District Two school board has officially censured one of their own for conduct unbecoming of a board member.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester District Two school board has officially censured one of their own for conduct unbecoming of a board member.

The unanimous decision is a formal statement disapproving the actions and statements of board member Barbara Crosby. Crosby was not in attendance during the meeting, but sent a statement saying she would not be in attendance because of a family medical emergency.

Ahead of the censure vote, the board read a letter laying a list of reasons for the censure. In the letter, the board cites numerous violations of board policy and the oath of office.

The letter says Crosby read public comments from her phone during a Sept. 1 board workshop when no public comments were allowed. During that same meeting, Crosby stormed out before it was over – conduct the letter says is unbecoming of the office.

In addition, the letter cites comments Crosby made to this station after that meeting. In an online interview, Crosby told Live 5 News “God decides who lives and dies” when discussing what could be done to curb the current epidemic.

However, the strongest allegations against Crosby comes from a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office investigation. She is accused of leaving her great grandchildren in a running car after arriving late to the Sept. 1 board meeting and was subsequently arrested and released on bond.

She faces two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one count of statutory misconduct in office.

The censure is largely a symbolic punishment. The board has previously said any substantive action would have to come from the governor’s office. However, the governor’s office says they can’t act either, at least not yet.

“The governor’s authority to suspend elected officials from office comes into play only when someone has been indicted,” reads a statement from the governor’s office.

Crosby could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man in connection to a drive-by...
Deputies: Man charged in drive-by shooting on Bohicket Road
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Yemassee that killed one person injured 7 others,...
Yemassee PD investigating mass shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they’re investigating after a Charleston...
SLED: One dead in deputy-involved shooting in West Ashley neighborhood
Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch issued across Lowcountry

Latest News

source: Live 5
VIDEO: Roper St. Francis responds to nurse shortage, hired 81 nurses since last month
Two topics are on the agenda for Monday's Dorchester District Two meeting, masks and the...
DD2 Board to discuss mask mandate, board member censure
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 to discuss masks, board member censure
Pfizer announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in younger children, and it...
Parents, MUSC doctors react to Pfizer announcement