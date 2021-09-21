Deputies investigating West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are investigating a shooting in West Ashley that sent one person to the hospital.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on East Estates Boulevard and a vehicle that was possibly involved was stopped on Interstate 526.

Capt. Roger Antonio says an occupant of the vehicle had a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital, but their condition was unknown.

The sheriff’s office says the Charleston Police Department is assisting with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200.

