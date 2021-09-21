FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as wet weather is expected across the Lowcountry with heavy rain bringing the threat of isolated flooding. A weak area of low pressure will slide along our coast today keeping the conveyor belt of moisture from the Atlantic Ocean over top of us. Expect a cloudy day with rain likely, including the chance of occasional downpours. We’ll be monitoring the radar trends today as localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Scattered downpours will continue to be a possibility overnight and Wednesday. Overall, Wednesday should be a little better than today with the chance of some sunshine and less rainfall. A cold front will arrive Wednesday night taking the rain out of here for the rest of the week. Cooler temperatures, lower humidity and lots of sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 degrees with morning lows ranging from the 50s inland to the 60s along the coast. There may be a disturbance that passes close enough to our area on Saturday to bring a few clouds. Otherwise, a beautiful stretch of weather is ahead after two more wet days!

TROPICS: Two tropical storms, Rose and Peter, continue to be non-issues in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has a high chance of becoming ‘Sam’ over the next couple days. We have plenty of time to watch this storm.

TODAY: Cloudy w/ Rain Likely. Some rain may be heavy at times. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.

