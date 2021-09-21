SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8PM

VIDEO: Live 5 Weather declares Monday a First Alert Weather Day because of storm possibility
VIDEO: Live 5 Weather declares Monday a First Alert Weather Day because of storm possibility
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as wet weather is expected across the Lowcountry with heavy rain bringing the threat of isolated flooding. A weak area of low pressure will slide along our coast today keeping the conveyor belt of moisture from the Atlantic Ocean over top of us. Expect a cloudy day with rain likely, including the chance of occasional downpours. We’ll be monitoring the radar trends today as localized flooding can’t be ruled out. Scattered downpours will continue to be a possibility overnight and Wednesday. Overall, Wednesday should be a little better than today with the chance of some sunshine and less rainfall. A cold front will arrive Wednesday night taking the rain out of here for the rest of the week. Cooler temperatures, lower humidity and lots of sunshine is expected through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 degrees with morning lows ranging from the 50s inland to the 60s along the coast. There may be a disturbance that passes close enough to our area on Saturday to bring a few clouds. Otherwise, a beautiful stretch of weather is ahead after two more wet days!

TROPICS: Two tropical storms, Rose and Peter, continue to be non-issues in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has a high chance of becoming ‘Sam’ over the next couple days. We have plenty of time to watch this storm.

TODAY: Cloudy w/ Rain Likely. Some rain may be heavy at times. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch issued across Lowcountry
Daniel Shakim Mobley
N. Charleston police make arrest following car chase into downtown Charleston
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
Police say the crash happened on Highway 61 at the intersection with Old Towne Road.
Highway 61 reopened after crews clear crash
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff says he will not enforce COVID vaccine mandates

Latest News

At 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said numerous to widespread showers with...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch continues in Lowcountry following heavy rains
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast
VIDEO: Live 5 Weather declares Monday a First Alert Weather Day because of storm possibility
FIRST ALERT: Rainy & Wet Tuesday...Some Heavy At Times.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday night forecast