FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch continues in Lowcountry following heavy rains

At 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said numerous to widespread showers with occasional thunderstorms would impact much of Southeast South Carolina into far eastern parts of Georgia through Tuesday evening.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Although the flood watch began Monday morning, it has extended into Tuesday in light of heavy downpours that morning.

At 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said numerous to widespread showers with occasional thunderstorms would impact much of Southeast South Carolina into far eastern parts of Georgia through Tuesday evening.

Meteorologists say additional rainfall amounts of two to four inches with localized amounts in excess of five inches are possible.

Many areas observed between two to five inches of rain Monday with some spots in Beaufort County seeing more than eight inches, the weather service said.

Meteorologists advise that the risk for flash flooding continues.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

