Police: Driver injured in student fight on school bus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning during a fight on the bus.

Police confirmed the fight when asked about an incident involving a school bus and a police response along East Montague Avenue.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the bus driver was not seriously injured.

There was no further information immediately available from police.

The Charleston County School District has not yet provided details on the incident.

