SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of...
Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Emmanuel Street on Feb. 10, police say.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department released a photo Tuesday of an armed robbery suspect they are trying to find.

Nasir Wali Muhammad, 22, is wanted in a robbery that took place near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Emmanuel Street on Feb. 10, police say.

Capt. Nelson Brown said investigators identified Muhammad as the suspect in the robbery.

He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the Georgetown Police Tip Line at 843-545-4400, or 911.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch issued across Lowcountry
Daniel Shakim Mobley
N. Charleston police make arrest following car chase into downtown Charleston
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
The Charleston County Coroner has identified a 47-year-old man as the victim of a Saturday...
Coroner identifies victim in Saturday deputy-involved shooting
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff says he will not enforce COVID vaccine mandates

Latest News

Michael Coffy
Police: Man arrested stealing sewing machines at gunpoint
South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough submitted his resignation...
SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice director resigns
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
North Charleston Police say a school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning during a fight on...
Police: Driver injured in student fight on school bus