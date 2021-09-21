SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice director resigns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The head of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice has resigned from his position after five years in the role, the governor says.

Gov. Henry McMaster thanked Freddie Pough for his service.

“I’m grateful for Mr. Pough’s five years of leadership at the Department of Juvenile Justice and his passion for the work of rehabilitating the young people who come under the supervision of the agency,” McMaster said. “We will immediately begin working to find the best possible person to lead the agency into the future.”

In the meantime, Eden Hendrick, who most recently served as assistant general counsel at the state’s Department of Administration, will serve as acting director of SCDJJ until a permanent director is nominated by McMaster and confirmed by the state Senate.

Hendrick graduated with honors from the University of Georgia in 2002 prior to receiving a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2005.

Pough’s resignation will take effect on Oct. 15, according to his letter of resignation.

