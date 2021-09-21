SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice director resigns

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough submitted his resignation...
South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough submitted his resignation to Gov. Henry McMaster, the governor's office confirmed.(WRDW)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The head of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice has resigned from his position after five years in the role, the governor says.

Gov. Henry McMaster thanked Freddie Pough for his service.

“I’m grateful for Mr. Pough’s five years of leadership at the Department of Juvenile Justice and his passion for the work of rehabilitating the young people who come under the supervision of the agency,” McMaster said. “We will immediately begin working to find the best possible person to lead the agency into the future.”

In the meantime, Eden Hendrick, who most recently served as assistant general counsel at the state’s Department of Administration, will serve as acting director of SCDJJ until a permanent director is nominated by McMaster and confirmed by the state Senate.

Hendrick graduated with honors from the University of Georgia in 2002 prior to receiving a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2005.

Pough’s resignation will take effect on Oct. 15, according to his letter of resignation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread showers are expected and the NWS says isolated thunderstorms with torrential rain...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch issued across Lowcountry
Daniel Shakim Mobley
N. Charleston police make arrest following car chase into downtown Charleston
Deputies say they are investigating a shooting near Savannah Highway and Davison Road.
Deputies: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Savannah Highway in Ravenel
Police say the crash happened on Highway 61 at the intersection with Old Towne Road.
Highway 61 reopened after crews clear crash
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff says he will not enforce COVID vaccine mandates

Latest News

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
North Charleston Police say a school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning during a fight on...
Police: Driver injured in student fight on school bus
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3rd crash on I-26 E. creates commuter nightmare
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2nd crash reported on I-26 East, Summerville drive times near 1 hour