Search for missing geologist Daniel Robinson continues in Buckeye

The search for missing geologist Daniel Robinson continues in Buckeye after he disappeared...
The search for missing geologist Daniel Robinson continues in Buckeye after he disappeared three months ago.(AZ Family)
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a Buckeye job site nearly three months ago.

His car and some of his belongings were found a month after he disappeared. Then, a human skull was found near the site at the end of July. After detectives ran tests and found the skull was not Robinson’s, hope remained that he might still be found. Now, his family is hoping his case will get as much attention as Gabby Petito’s has recently had.

But days like today, where Robinson’s dad David had to put some of Daniel’s belongings in storage, are never easy.

“Going through his things, he’s not there to tell us what he wants or what he doesn’t want,” David said. “So that kind of stuff is kind of hard so far.”

After months of public searches and gatherings to help develop new leads in the search for Daniel, as well as hiring a private investigator, mounting costs have forced David to consider heading home to South Carolina.

“I don’t have all the resources in the world, so I had to make a decision on what I need to do,” David said. “But I’m fighting, fighting to stay as long as I can.”

After the news of Petito’s disappearance captured headlines across the country, David’s hopeful that will lead to renewed efforts to help find Daniel as well.

“I’ve been up all night, emailing, texting, reaching out to whoever,” David said. “Just seeing all of a sudden movement, it’s a good feeling.” While Petito and Daniel both have been missing, the cases are very different, and that could mean very different outcomes.

“It’s been since June since Daniel Robinson has been missing,” law enforcement expert Stan Kephart said. “That’s an extended period of time. Statistically speaking, the chances of recovering this young man with the passage of time are remote.”

Kephart says without new leads, it’s hard for the public to maintain the same level of interest for a situation like Daniel’s in comparison to what happened to Petito.

“Gabby has been discovered,” Kephart said. “So there’s likelihood of a clearance there. But the other one is difficult.” Despite the long odds, Buckeye police say the search for Daniel is very much still on.

“We’re pushing more information out on social media asking for any public tips, more help from the public in case anyone has any information to share with us,” Buckeye police Chief Larry Hall said. “We are going to do everything we possibly can to locate Daniel.”

If you know anything about Daniel’s disappearance, please call Buckeye police at 623-349-6400. If you’d like to help the Robinson family financially as they continue to search for Daniel, here is the link to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

