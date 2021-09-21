SC Lottery
SLED investigating reports of missing woman in Myrtle Beach

By Nick Doria
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating reports of a missing woman in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police opened an investigation into the disappearance of 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl on Sunday.

“Our investigation revealed we did not have jurisdiction in this matter, so the case was subsequently transferred to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED),” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Wahl, who is believed to be from Florida, was reportedly in Myrtle Beach to visit her father but never showed up to his house.

According to a police report, Wahl reportedly was on FaceTime with her mother around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard trying to rent a scooter.

She was denied service for not wearing shoes, the report stated, and told her mother she was returning home.

Wahl was told to spend the night to avoid a long drive home, according to the report. Police say her family has not been able to reach her since, as calls to her phone go straight to voicemail.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, contact SLED at 803-737-9000.

