SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tybee Island Police arrest woman in connection with attempted puppy drowning

Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured...
Candy Marban is wanted by Tybee Island Police after they say she attempted to drown an injured puppy in the ocean.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Tybee Island Police arrested Candy Selena Marban on Tuesday.

Tybee Island Police are looking for a woman who attempted to drown an injured puppy in the ocean because she was concerned she could not pay for its medical care, according to a Facebook post from the department.

On Sunday, September 12, Tybee Police officers responded to the scene on South Beach after reports that people were throwing an injured puppy into the water. The dog’s owner, identified by Tybee Police as Candy Selena Marban, said the puppy had been injured about a week earlier. Marban told police she could not afford medical treatment.

Tybee Police issued a city ordinance citation for Cruelty to Animals to Marban and took the dog into protective custody. The puppy was examined by a veterinarian in Savannah, who decided the injuries were “so severe that the only recourse would be euthanasia,” according to the Facebook post.

Marban has been charged with felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, and Tybee Police detectives have warrants out for her arrest. Anyone with information on the location of Candy Selena Marban is asked to contact Tybee Police Detective TJ LeGuin at (912) 786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
North Charleston Police say a school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning during a fight on...
Police: Driver injured in student fight on school bus
The SCDOT says one of the later crashes in the morning was one mile before Exit 215 toward...
Eastbound I-26 clear after multiple crashes create commuter nightmare

Latest News

The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Authorities were spotted at the Pinecrest Apartment complex off of McMillan Avenue.
Authorities investigating incident at North Charleston apartment complex
Body found at Hannah-Salem-Friendfield Fire Station
Body of missing 21-year-old last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County; SLED investigating
South Carolina educators, school nurses, and pediatricians are calling for state lawmakers to...
Teachers, nurses, pediatricians call for lawmakers to repeal mask mandate ban
VIDEO: COVID concerns at the Berkeley Co. jail
VIDEO: COVID concerns at the Berkeley Co. jail