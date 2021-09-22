78 apartments proposed near Charleston Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials are looking at plans for two new apartment complexes on St. Philip Street downtown.

The proposed locations include 230 St. Philip Street and 244 St. Philip Street. Both are located one block over from the Crosstown and one street over from King Street.

The developer is proposing a total of nearly 80 new units between the two apartment complexes.

Part of the space proposed is currently being used for parking, but the rest is mostly vacant.

Plans show the Courier Square Apartments would consist of several buildings between three and four stories. They also show the inclusion of a new park on St. Philip Street and a walkway between King Street and St. Philip Street.

The developers, Evening Post Industries, say this space will be dedicated to pedestrians in the area.

The City of Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is set to discuss this further at their 4:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.