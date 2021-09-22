ATV driver dies in fatal crash on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say the driver of an all-terrain vehicle died Tuesday night after a crash.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Cooke Drive where the driver of an ATV struck a parked gooseneck trailer, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital but later died. The driver’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The sheriff’s office’s traffic bureau is investigating the crash, Antonio said.

