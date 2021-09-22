SC Lottery
Authorities arrest Summerville murder suspect, identify victim

Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges...
Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Summerville Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced the arrest of a Summerville murder suspect and have identified the victim.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department arrested 23-year-old Cameron Crosby on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was taken into custody on Monday night by the Goose Creek Police Department.

Crosby was arrested in connection to the death of 23-year-old Jerre Ahmire Houston of Summerville who was found by his family shot to death at his home last week, according to the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

“The body underwent an autopsy Monday, September 20th at 12:00 noon at the Medical University of South Carolina,” Coroner Paul J. Brouthers said. “Manner of death has been determined to be homicide.”

On Sept. 17, officers responded to 1925 Bacons Bridge Road lot 297 at the Creekside Mobile Home Park for a deceased person.

“While on scene, officers located a deceased male who appeared to have several gunshot wounds to his body,” SPD officials said. “During an extensive investigation, Summerville Detectives obtained probable cause and arrested Cameron Cosby (04/29/1998) for Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.”

Initial investigation

The investigation began on Sept. 17 at 5:56 p.m. when a police officer responded to the mobile home park for a civil disturbance with medical assistance being performed on the victim.

When the officer arrived he saw two EMS personnel had already arrived and gained access to the home.

The officer said as he walked into the home one of the medics had a holstered handgun, approached him and said he moved the gun due to it being close to the victim.

The medic said the weapon was in its holster lying on the bed between a cell phone and a video gaming controller. The officer then took possession of the gun.

EMS reported that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

