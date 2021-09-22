SC Lottery
Authorities investigating incident at North Charleston apartment complex

Authorities were spotted at the Pinecrest Apartment complex off of McMillan Avenue.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating an an incident at an apartment complex in North Charleston Tuesday night.

Authorities were spotted at the Pinecrest Apartment complex off of McMillan Avenue.

Officers were seen placing crime scene tape in the area.

North Charleston police officials have not yet released information on the incident.

