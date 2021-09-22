Authorities offering $1,000 reward for information on SC man missing since January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information on a South Carolina man missing since January.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, the Denmark Police Department, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are looking for information regarding the disappearance of Solomon Ray of Denmark, SC. According to police, Ray was last seen at his home on Vorhees Road sometime between January 14-18, 2021.

Investigators describe Ray as standing 5′11″, 160 pounds, with a thin build and a balding head of gray hair.

“He was last seen wearing dark grey dress pants, a dark grey button up felt blazer with red and black pinstripes, brown dress shoes, and possibly a dress hat,” authorities say. “He is hearing and vision impaired.”

Law enforcement believes that someone in the community may have seen something that could be vital in helping authorities with the investigation into Ray’s disappearance.

“Law enforcement is requesting that anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant it may seem, to please contact Crime Stoppers,” SC authorities said. “Anonymity is guaranteed. They can also contact Bamberg County Central Dispatch directly at 803-245-3000 if anonymity is not desired. You can submit a tip in one of the following ways:”

PHONE TIP: Call toll free number 843-554-1111

WEB TIP: Go to the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website at www.5541111.com and click the submit a tip tab

MOBILE TIP: Download the new P3 TIPS app on your Apple or Android Device.

