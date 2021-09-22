Cameron Bopp

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Sep. 22, 2021
Professional Experience: No real-world experience, yet. I was a Video Reporting Intern at the O’Fallon Weekly in O’Fallon, Illinois and a Communications Intern at the Alzheimer’s Association in St. Louis, where I interviewed caregivers and told their stories.

News Philosophy:

What I love about working in news is the ability to simply tell the truth and keep citizens informed. Beyond that, I believe that news provides communities with a greater understanding of the world, giving them an expansive view of their own community and beyond.

Hometown:

St. Louis, Mo.

Education:

Bachelor’s in Mass Communications/Media Production, minor in music at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Master of Science in Journalism at Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism in Chicago, Illinois.

Family:

At the same time I moved from Chicago to Charleston, my older brother also moved from The Windy City to Colorado, leaving my mother, stepfather and younger brother in the Midwest. If they’re reading this, they better visit me a lot!

Hobbies & Interests:

I enjoy playing guitar (practicing, really- I’m not that good), trying new food and restaurants and spending time with my rambunctious pup.

Favorite Books/Music:

If I didn’t work in journalism, I would have loved to go to school for music production. I love music, especially pop and rock.

Likes Best About the Lowcountry: Trying new food and restaurants! And not having a real winter. St. Louis and Chicago winters are brutal, to say the absolute least.

Most Interesting Assignment:

Covering a hunger strike in Chicago. Residents were protesting the move of metal recycling plant to their neighborhood in the Southside. Some residents went over thirty days without eating.

