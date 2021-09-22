Charleston Co. middle school moving to virtual learning for 2 weeks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says sixth graders at one school will learn virtually for two weeks because of the COVID-19.

C.E. Williams Middle School’s North Campus will transition to full virtual learning beginning Thursday. The change only effects the north campus, district officials say.

The change is because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students quarantined as close contacts, the district said in a release.

The school is expected to return to in-person instruction on Oct. 7.

