SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. schools to turn away students without masks

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District will start sending students home if they do not wear a mask at school.

The Charleston County School Board made the decision Sept. 13 to begin enforcing the district’s mask policy beginning this past Monday.

The school district laid out a staggered response to students not wearing masks to allow for a transition period at the beginning of the week.

Students only faced in-school virtual learning for not wearing their masks Tuesday, but officials are taking extra steps to enforce the mask mandate.

Starting Wednesday, the school district’s policy says student will be sent home if they are not wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
North Charleston Police say a school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning during a fight on...
Police: Driver injured in student fight on school bus
The SCDOT says one of the later crashes in the morning was one mile before Exit 215 toward...
Eastbound I-26 clear after multiple crashes create commuter nightmare

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fire crews: Smoke at Charleston Harbor Resort from malfunctioning HVAC system
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 78 apartments proposed near Charleston Crosstown
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Transportation seeks feedback on I-26, I-95 widening project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. schools to turn away students without masks
Developers are hoping to finalize the design for the education center at a meeting on...
First Baptist Church builds education center