Charleston woman competes in newest edition of ‘Survivor’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 41st cycle of the CBS reality series “Survivor” debuts Wednesday night with a Charleston woman among the castaways.

Heather Aldret, a 52-year-old stay-at-home mom, says she wants to be the oldest woman to win the game.

She will be among the 18 players stranded in the islands of Fiji, each competing for the series’ $1 million top prize.

“I have loved this game show since that season, since season two I have been watching. And, you know, life experiences happen, you get married, you have kids, things go on hold,” she said. “Some people’s dreams are kind of wonky to other people, but if it’s your dream then pursue it.”

Series host and executive producer Jeff Probst called this season’s gameplay “the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season” they have ever produced.

“We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor!’” he said.

Aldret said ahead of the show’s debut she already knows how to crab, use a fishing net, make a fire and forage.

Aldret said she used to work as an elementary school teacher and also worked for MUSC’s College of Medicine.

The newest season kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m.

