Cops: One arrested, another sought in chase sparked by vandalism at cemetery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been arrested and another is being sought after authorities say a police officer saw a vandalism at a cemetery in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Johnson Cemetery on Stall Road.

According to police, officers tried to make contact with the suspects’ vehicle, and a brief pursuit ensued into the Russelldale community off of Rivers Avenue.

Officers took one suspect into custody, and a second suspect ran from the scene and is being sought. Investigators determined the suspects’ vehicle and license tag had been stolen.

“No one was injured in this incident,” said NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs. “It is still an active investigation.”

