Fire crews: Smoke at Charleston Harbor Resort from malfunctioning HVAC system

By Riley Bean and Danielle Seat
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) -The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says they responded to the Charleston Harbor Resort for a reported fire Wednesday morning.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department Representative Matthew Tidwell says they responded to 20 Patriots Point Road.

When it was reported, Tidwell said the fire department was preparing for a possible structure fire.

Tidwell says crews arrived on scene to the 4-story hotel and assisted hotel guests and employees out of the structure. He says fire crews investigated what was causing the smell of smoke and smoke scene in the structure.

Ultimately, Tidwell confirmed with firefighters on the scene that the smoke being seen was caused by an HVAC system that malfunctioned.

He says this is what caused smoke to fill in the lobby, but crews have shut that system down and removed power to it.

Crews are now releasing employees and Tidwell says guests are being let back into the building. Tidwell says the incident has been isolated.

No injuries were reported, Tidwell said.

