Deputies: Man arrested after life-threatening dog attack

John Earl Burgess
John Earl Burgess(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after his dog attacked someone and they suffered life-threatening lacerations.

The sheriff’s office says John Earl Burgess, 65, of Kingstree was arrested and charged with owning a dangerous animal and allowing it to be unconfined, resulting in injury.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest was a joint operation between them and Williamsburg County Environmental Services.

According to investigators, Williamsburg County deputies and Williamsburg County Environmental Services responded to Randolph Streeton in Kingstree on Aug. 24. The sheriff’s office says they were called in reference to an animal attack.

Upon arrival, deputies say the victim was transported by Williamsburg County Emergency Medical Service to a medical facility to be treated for life-threatening injuries caused by the animal attack.

The victim suffered major lacerations and flesh tears on their body that resulted in extended medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say an investigation into the incident revealed that Burgess was positively identified as the owner of the three Pit Bull Terriers responsible for the attack. Further information revealed that the dogs previously showed aggression on multiple occasions and deputies say Burgess still let them roam freely.

Burgess was transported to the Williamsburg County Detention Center Tuesday, but deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

