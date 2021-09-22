SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Doctors encourage getting flu shot by Halloween

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of...
Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Now is a good time to get the flu shot, experts say.

Doctors recommend everyone older than 6 months should get the shot by Halloween, regardless of what flu season is like.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website also says that everyone should get the shot by the end of October.

Doctors say this is especially important for young people who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated people have a greater risk of being infected with both flu and coronavirus at the same time and ending up in the hospital.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
North Charleston Police say a school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning during a fight on...
Police: Driver injured in student fight on school bus
Authorities said Deputy Nicholas Vecchione was involved in Saturday’s shooting.
Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in gun battle that killed one person

Latest News

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept....
Officials: Many migrants from border camp staying in US
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Craig McCartt, deputy chief of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, talks about an alleged...
Alleged serial rapist targeted older women, police say
Three children were hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky. One of the...
Child killed, 2 others hurt in bus stop shooting in Kentucky