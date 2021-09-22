Emilie Zuhowski

Professional Experience :

TODAY Show Intern - NBC News Washington Bureau

WPVI-TV - Programming and Production Intern

WBAL-TV - News Intern

News Philosophy :

To me, journalism means serving the community by seeking the truth.

Hometown :

Toms River, N.J.

Education :

I graduated with my Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. Prior to that, I received my BA from Loyola University Maryland.

Family :

Family is one of the most important aspects of my life. I am lucky to have such a big family back home in New Jersey that always supports me.

Hobbies & Interests :

I love traveling and discovering new foodie spots. I studied abroad in Athens, Greece, in college and found a passion for immersing myself in new places.

Favorite Music :

I’m a huge country music fan, but if you put on anything by Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, or the Jonas Brothers, chances are I’ll know every word. Also, I love anything by ABBA.

Likes Best About the Lowcountry :

What’s not to like? The beaches are stunning, the history is fascinating, and the dining scene is vibrant. I know I’ll never run out of things to do.

