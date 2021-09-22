SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Person barricaded in James Island home incites SWAT response

Officials with the town of James Island are asking residents in the area of Brown Drive in the Clearview subdivision to shelter in place.
Officials with the town of James Island are asking residents in the area of Brown Drive in the Clearview subdivision to shelter in place.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a person has barricaded themselves in a residence in the Clearview community on James Island.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are on scene of a person who has barricaded themselves in a residence at 756 Brown Drive.

The SWAT team is on their way to the scene, and the sheriff’s office says the public is cautioned to avoid the area.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says nearby residents should stay inside their homes for their own safety.

The Town of James Island has released a post on their Facebook page telling residents of the Clearview subdivision to shelter in place.

Specifically, the town said that people in the area around Brown Drive within the Clearview subdivision should not go outside.

The town says this request is coming from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Residents in the Clearview subdivision around Brown Drive are being asked by the Sheriff's Office to shelter in place. That is all the information we have available to share at this time.

Posted by Town of James Island on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

