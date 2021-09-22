SC Lottery
First Baptist Church builds education center

Developers are hoping to finalize the design for the education center at a meeting on...

By Danielle Seat
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the heart of downtown Charleston, First Baptist Church is building a new education building.

Developers are hoping to finalize the design for the education center at a meeting on Wednesday, but construction on the three-story building is already underway.

Associate Pastor Walker Maginnis says the facility will house hundreds of students for the First Baptist School, as well as hundreds on the weekends during worship studies and church services.




Plans for the facility include eight classrooms, a nursery, cafeteria, preschool, welcome center and more.

Maginnis says the new building is replacing the nearly 70-year-old building that used to stand on the site.

Once the design is approved, Maginnis says he hopes they can finish construction by April and move students in by next year.

