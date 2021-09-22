Isle of Palms hires new interim fire chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms says that after eight months without a permanent leader of the fire department they are hiring a new interim chief.

The Isle of Palms released a statement saying the city has named a veteran fire chief from Lenoir, North Carolina. The statement said Ken Briscoe will lead the fire department until a permanent fire chief is name.

Officials say Briscoe has not only served for 14 years as the fire chief in Lenoir, but he has been a firefighter for 43 years.

Last month, a group of firefighters pushed for a new chief to be hired as the position has been vacant for at least 8 months.

The city says that after a thorough search, City Administrator Desiree Fragoso made a recommendation to the Isle of Palms City Council to name Briscoe as Interim Fire Chief.

Current Police Chief Kevin Cornett has been overseeing the department.

Council gave concurrence to the recommendation and unanimously voted to appoint Briscoe as Interim Fire Chief effective Thursday.

“Chief Briscoe is a life-long firefighter and is a well-respected fire service leader,” Fragoso said. “He is highly experienced and will be able to bring a wealth of competent fire service knowledge and ability to Isle of Palms during this interim period.”

