Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an...
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Chicago. The Bears won 20-17. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)(Jeff Haynes/AP Images)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 26-17 win over Pittsburgh

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 44 yards and 1 TD in a 34-33 win over Minnesota. The Summerville alum has 5 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 4 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 TFL’s in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 5 tackles, 2 TFL’s and 2.5 sacks this season

Alex Taylor, OL, Chicago Bears - Practice squad

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Did not have a tackle in a 33-30 win over Tennessee

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Started in a 33-30 win over Tennessee

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in a 17-11 win over Philadelphia. The Goose Creek alum has 1 tackle this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 17-11 loss to San Francisco

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 20-17 win over the Chargers

