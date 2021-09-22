Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 26-17 win over Pittsburgh

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 44 yards and 1 TD in a 34-33 win over Minnesota. The Summerville alum has 5 catches for 69 yards and a touchdown this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 4 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 TFL’s in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 5 tackles, 2 TFL’s and 2.5 sacks this season

Alex Taylor, OL, Chicago Bears - Practice squad

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Did not have a tackle in a 33-30 win over Tennessee

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Started in a 33-30 win over Tennessee

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in a 17-11 win over Philadelphia. The Goose Creek alum has 1 tackle this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 17-11 loss to San Francisco

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Did not have a tackle in a 20-17 win over the Chargers

