Police investigate suspicious death at apartment complex

Police are investigating the death of a man found bleeding near a vehicle Tuesday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating the death of a man found bleeding near a vehicle Tuesday night.

Officers responded at approximately 8:11 p.m. to the Pinecrest Apartments where they received a report of a man in a vehicle bleeding, police said.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man lying next to the passenger door of a black sedan suffering a wound, an incident report states.

The incident report released does not specify the type of wound.

EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said investigators are treating the case as a suspicious death and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

