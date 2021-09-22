Police searching for two men wanted for questioning in missing person case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for two men who are wanted for questioning in a missing person case.

Authorities are looking for 50-year-old William Leon Samuel and 59-year-old Wille Lee Miles in connection with the disappearance of 45-year-old Wendy Cheryl Joyner.

Joyner’s mother told investigators that the last time she had contact with Joyner was in August of 2020. A report states that she may have been in the Charleston Farms area with her boyfriend identified as Willie Miles.

NCPD officials said the victim’s family received word that Samuel may have valuable information as to what occurred between the victim and her boyfriend. According to police, Samuel is homeless and known to sleep in the TAILZ seafood trailers located on 4245 Rivers Ave.

According to investigators, Miles is also homeless but frequents Siesta Motor Lodge, Charleston Heights, Economy Inn and Suites. Police say Miles is the last known person to see Joyner in August of 2020.

Wendy Cheryl Joyner (NCPD)

