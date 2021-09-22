SC Lottery
SC Dept. of Transportation seeks feedback on I-26, I-95 widening project

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State transportation officials are looking for drivers opinions as they get ready to make improvements that will widen I-26 near I-95.

In the last decade, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic on I-26 between Charleston and Columbia has increased by nearly 30%.

In addition to widening the roads, SCDOT officials say this project would also improve the interchange at I-26 and I-95 in a few other ways.

A release from the SCDOT says the project proposes improvements to an approximately 22-mile long section of the I-26 corridor from Exit 165 to Exit 187. They say it will increase capacity and freight mobility on the mainline and upgrade interchanges.

The release says the project is expected to cost $19 million.

Earlier this month, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced plans to use American rescue plan funds to help speed up the project.

A link to submit a public comment on the project is the SCDOT’s website.

