SC health dept. to host weekly COVID-19 briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide a weekly update on COVID-19 and the state’s response.

DHEC Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly will answer questions and provide a general update on the pandemic at 2 p.m.

The briefing comes on the heels of DHEC’s announcement that it is encouraging people to get vaccinated against influenza by getting their annual flu shot. Many pharmacies, pediatricians and vaccine providers are already offering flu shots.

“As the COVID-19 crisis continues, we need to keep ourselves as healthy as possible, and getting your flu vaccine is one of the key measures we can take,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “Please, keep yourself healthy and help shield our state’s overburdened hospitals by getting your annual flu shot.”

DHEC says the quadrivalent flu vaccine that’s currently available this year protects against the four most common different flu viruses that are expected to circulate this flu season. Flu vaccines are safe, effective, and do not cause the flu.

DHEC says that as the new flu season begins, there is concern about state hospitals and medical facilities already overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases could see even more patients seeking treatment for the flu.

