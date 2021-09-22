SC reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, more than 80 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more new cases of COVID-19 but fewer deaths Wednesday than on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s report listed a total of 2,327 new cases, with 1,599 confirmed through PCR tests and another 728 confirmed through rapid tests. The report listed 85 deaths, 69 of which were confirmed and 16 of which were listed as probable.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Wednesday were from Monday’s results.

Of those deaths, 14 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Berkeley County had five confirmed deaths, Charleston County had three confirmed deaths, Dorchester County reported two confirmed and one probable death and Colleton County reported two confirmed deaths. Beaufort County reported one confirmed death.

The results came from 17,849 tests conducted with a positive rate of 13.8%, up slightly from Tuesday’s 13.0%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 834,880 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 672,143 cases detected using PCR tests and 162,737 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 11,913 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,347 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,566 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.6 million tests since the pandemic began.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.