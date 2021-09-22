SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Scott slams Democrats on police reform negotiations

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats of squandering a "crucial opportunity" to complete police...
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats of squandering a "crucial opportunity" to complete police reform Wednesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott accused Democrats of squandering a “crucial opportunity” to complete police reform Wednesday.

The Republican released a statement after he said Democrats walked away from the negotiation table, saying he was “deeply disappointed.”

“Crime will continue to increase while safety decreases and more officers are going to walk away from the force because my negotiating partners walked away from the table,” Scott said.

He said he made a promise to never walk away from the table because walking away means “we’ve given up on the communities and officers whose lives hang in the balance.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker told reporters earlier on Wednesday that bargainers were not making progress on issues like whether to hold individual officers personally liable for abusive behavior.

Booker says there were also unresolved differences over raising professional standards and collecting data on police use of force.

“The areas where we agreed—banning chokeholds, limiting the transfer of military equipment, increased mental health resources, and more—would have brought justice to these families,” Scott said. “Defunding the police destabilizes our communities. Change requires resources. I offered to introduce a bill that included our areas of compromise—a bill that activists and law enforcement alike could have supported. Despite having plenty of agreement, Democrats said no because they could not let go of their push to defund our law enforcement. Once again, the Left let their misguided idea of perfect be the enemy of good, impactful legislation.”

Scott called “reverting to a partisan approach to score political points” “just plain wrong,” accusing Democrats of pursuing a partisan route “to create problems in search of solutions.”

The breakdown marks an unproductive end to an effort that began after killings of unarmed Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are

Latest News

The South Carolina Supreme Court just issued a judgment ruling a part of the Heritage Act...
SC’s high court strikes portion of Confederate monument protection law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Dr. Joseph Ladapo will be state's new surgeon...
Florida makes quarantine optional for students exposed to COVID
In the 10 least vaccinated states, the COVID-19 death rate was four times higher last week than...
Daily COVID deaths top 2,000 a day
Someone who has previously been infected with COVID-19 is not immune from becoming reinfected,...
SC epidemiologist address vaccine hesitancy concerns, COVID myths
Vehicle travel is up from pre-pandemic levels, increasing congestion and traffic accidents, a...
Report: Critical next step needed to improve Charleston roads and bridges