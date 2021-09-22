SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC’s high court strikes portion of Confederate monument protection law

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Supreme Court just issued a judgment ruling a part of the Heritage Act unconstitutional.

The Heritage Act requires a two-thirds vote by the General Assembly in order to remove a monument of a historical figure or change the monument’s name.

The Court ruled that the legislature that originally made the law had no right to restrict future lawmaking bodies by requiring that supermajority.

The wife of State Sen. and the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was shot and killed along with eight of his parishioners in a racially motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel Church in 2015, filed the lawsuit, along with several others. The high court upheld the rest of the law requiring the Legislature’s permission, keeping the act intact.

The 2000 law has prevented colleges and local governments from removing Confederate monuments or the names of segregationists from buildings.

Lawmakers have refused to even take up any requests to remove monuments over the past few years even as other Southern cities act.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson had this to say about the South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling on the Heritage Act:

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for a very scholarly, well-considered, and well-documented opinion. Their unanimous ruling confirms our earlier opinion on the Heritage Act. We agree with the Court that the compromise concerning the Flag and which led to passage of the Heritage Act is one of the great achievements in South Carolina history.”

“The Court ruled unanimously that the two-thirds majority vote required by the act is unconstitutional but the rest of the act is constitutional and stands,” the AG’s office said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say
The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
Gloria Satterfield
Lawyers for Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate say they know where missing millions in settlement are

Latest News

Charlie Hall and Bill Sharpe sign off from the old studios as Hurricane Hugo approaches
Bill Sharpe’s thoughts on Hurricane Hugo which made landfall in South Carolina 32 years ago
DHEC officials said since they have public health order authority, they could order masks in...
South Carolina health officials will not order masks in schools
Someone who has previously been infected with COVID-19 is not immune from becoming reinfected,...
SC epidemiologist address vaccine hesitancy concerns, COVID myths
Officials with the town of James Island asked residents in the area of Brown Drive in the...
Standoff at James Island home ends without injuries, deputies say