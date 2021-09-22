WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Lott to give update on Sept. 3 riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at 3 p.m

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is providing new information in the investigation of the September 3 riot at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Sheriff Lott will speak at a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at Richland County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters.

Two men have been charged in connection with the riot. Jujuan Council, 23, and Anthony Blakney, 32, have both been charged with 1st-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, and rioting.

According to Lott, there were more than 50 inmates in the pod at the time the attack occurred.

