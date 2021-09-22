SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Lott to give update on Sept. 3 riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at 3 p.m

Sheriff Lott will hold a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m..
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is providing new information in the investigation of the September 3 riot at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Sheriff Lott will speak at a press conference Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at Richland County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters.

RELATED STORY | 2 charged in connection with riot at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Sheriff says

Two men have been charged in connection with the riot. Jujuan Council, 23, and Anthony Blakney, 32, have both been charged with 1st-degree assault and battery, kidnapping, and rioting.

According to Lott, there were more than 50 inmates in the pod at the time the attack occurred.

