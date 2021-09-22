SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina to start Doty at quarterback against Kentucky

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half...
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina sophomore Luke Doty will get his first start of the season at quarterback.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday that Doty would get the call at home against Kentucky on Saturday night. Doty hurt his foot in practice last month and missed the first two games of the season. However, he entered early in a 40-13 loss at No. 2 Georgia when starter Zeb Noland was hurt.

Beamer said Doty had no lingering effects from the injury. Doty was on track to start for South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) before his injury.

Noland is the one-time graduate assistant who joined the team when Doty got hurt this summer. Noland started the first three games of the season, but left early against Georgia when his hand got stepped on.

Beamer expected Noland would also be ready to go against Kentucky (3-0, 1-0) if called on.

Most Read

The Berkeley County School District released a statement about a video posted to TikTok that...
Berkeley Co. School District investigating teacher’s use of racial slur in class
Mallory Beach, 19, died in a boat crash near Parris Island on Feb. 24, 2019 when the boat in...
Passenger in 2019 boat crash sues Alex, Buster Murdaugh
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Tuesday morning no charges would be brought against...
Sheriff: No charges to be filed against SC father in twin toddlers’ deaths
North Charleston Police say a school bus driver was injured Tuesday morning during a fight on...
Police: Driver injured in student fight on school bus
The SCDOT says one of the later crashes in the morning was one mile before Exit 215 toward...
Eastbound I-26 clear after multiple crashes create commuter nightmare

Latest News

South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions...
Gamecocks 2022 football schedule released
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) fends off Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen (18)...
No. 9 Clemson’s offensive attack struggles to find end zone
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college...
Clemson’s Bentley, Shipley Earn ACC Weekly Honors
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bridge run registration spaces running out